Beijing urges U.S. to stop promoting bill aimed at China tech threat

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 09-06-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 13:29 IST
The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop promoting a package of laws aimed at boosting its ability to compete with Chinese technology and to stop depicting China as a threat.

The U.S. should not treat China as an imaginary enemy, said Wang Wenbing, a foreign ministry spokesman, adding that the United State's biggest enemy is itself.

China urges the United States to adopt the correct attitude, and avoid damaging overall Sino-U.S. relations and cooperation in important areas, Wang said at a regular media briefing.

