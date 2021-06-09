Iraq releases Iran-aligned commander arrested in May -officials
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 13:52 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq has released an Iran-aligned militia commander arrested in May on what the military said were terrorism-related charges, government and paramilitary officials said on Wednesday.
The Iraqi judiciary had found no compelling evidence for the charges against Qasim Muslih, one government and one paramilitary official said.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement