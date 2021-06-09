Left Menu

Iraq releases Iran-aligned commander arrested in May -officials

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:01 IST
  • Iraq

Iraq has released an Iran-aligned militia commander arrested in May on what the military said were terrorism-related charges, government and paramilitary officials said on Wednesday.

The Iraqi judiciary had found no compelling evidence for the charges against Qasim Muslih, one government and one paramilitary official said.

