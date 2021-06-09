Left Menu

Before summit, EU urges U.S. to "walk the talk" on trade disputes

Joe Biden will visit Brussels for the first time as U.S. president after a rancorous four years in relations during the Trump administration. "As a trust and confidence building measures, we have to de-escalate and solve EU-U.S. trade disputes," Valdis Dombrovskis told the European Parliament.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:23 IST
Before summit, EU urges U.S. to "walk the talk" on trade disputes
Image Credit: ndla.no
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union hopes next week's summit with the United States will help bring a rapid end to trade disputes and foster a transatlantic alliance to address global trade challenges, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said on Wednesday. Joe Biden will visit Brussels for the first time as U.S. president after a rancorous four years in relations during the Trump administration.

"As a trust and confidence-building measure, we have to de-escalate and solve EU-U.S. trade disputes," Valdis Dombrovskis told the European Parliament. Both sides have suspended tariffs in their near 17-year-old dispute over subsidies for planemakers Airbus and Boeing.

However, the United States has retained its import tariffs on EU steel and aluminum imposed by former President Donald Trump, although the EU has suspended further retaliatory action. "We sent a clear signal to the U.S. of our willingness to solve this issue in a fair and balanced way, by suspending the automatic doubling of our legitimate countermeasures. It is now for the U.S. to walk the talk," Dombrovskis said.

Brussels is hoping Washington will sign up to its proposed trade and technology council, designed to help set compatible standards and facilitate trade in fields such as artificial intelligence and data flows. The EU also wants to ally with the United States to drive reform of the World Trade Organization, particularly to address the role of state-owned enterprises, such as those of China, which they argue have distorted trade.

Dombrovskis said he hoped both sides would commit to deal jointly with the "challenges stemming from non-market economies". Biden is due to attend a NATO summit next Monday and a summit with EU institution leaders on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021