Over 25 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses given to states, UTs, says Centre

As many as 25,06,41,440 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, free of cost by the Central government, informed the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as 25,06,41,440 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, free of cost by the Central government, informed the Union Health Ministry. As per data available till 8 am today, out of the total vaccine doses given, the total consumption, including wastages is 23,74,21,808 doses.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,33,68,727 Covid Vaccine doses still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, more than 3 lakh (3,81,750) vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs within the next three days. The third phase of the vaccination drive started on May 1 this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a free COVID-19 vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age from June 21. He said the Centre will procure 75 per cent of the total production of the vaccine doses and provide them free to the states. No state government would be spending anything for vaccines. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

