Prosecutors charge Winterkorn with giving false testimony to German parliament - Bild

Berlin prosecutors have brought charges against former Volkswagen boss Martin Winterkorn, alleging that he gave false testimony to the German parliament when he said he was unaware of the carmaker's diesel scandal before it broke, Bild reported. A spokesman for Winterkorn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Berlin prosecutor's office said it was due to make a statement shortly.

