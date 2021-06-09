Aligarh hooch deaths: Brick kiln owners give relief to kin of 16 workers

Brick kiln owners here have given Rs 2 lakh relief to the kin of each of their 16 workers who died after consuming spurious liquor found dumped in a canal last week, officials said on Wednesday.

The victims belonged to Bihar and had found the liquor floating in the canal near Rohera village in the Jawan area and near Kordiagunj village in Akraabaad.

According to the district authorities, they were not entitled to get relief under the state government rules due to which their employers were asked to help their families. Their cases have been referred to the Bihar government, the officials said. However, keeping in view of the suffering of the victims' families, the administration asked brick kiln owners to help them on humanitarian grounds, the officials said.

Police have also nabbed the owner of a spurious liquor factory, identified as Ravinder Yadav. Police had announced a Rs 15,000 reward for his arrest after the incident.

