Left Menu

UP: Girl attempts suicide following harassment from youth

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:35 IST
UP: Girl attempts suicide following harassment from youth
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison after facing sexual harassment from a youth in a village under Sikheda police station here, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer Himanshu Gaurav said police registered a case on Tuesday against the accused under IPC Sections 354 and 506 along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been absconding and a search is underway to nab him, Gaurav said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's family, it is alleged that the girl was sexually harassed and later threatened of dire consequences when she was returning home on Tuesday. She had been facing such harassment from the accused for the past few days.

After returning home, the victim attempted suicide by consuming poison and has been rushed to hospital.

In another incident, a minor girl was raped at gunpoint by a youth at her house in a village under Bhopa police station in the district on Tuesday night.

According to SHO Deepak Chaturvedi, a case was registered against the youth who has been arrested.

The 16-year-old victim has been sent for a medical examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021