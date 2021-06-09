UP: Girl attempts suicide following harassment from youth

A 17-year-old girl allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison after facing sexual harassment from a youth in a village under Sikheda police station here, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer Himanshu Gaurav said police registered a case on Tuesday against the accused under IPC Sections 354 and 506 along with provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused has been absconding and a search is underway to nab him, Gaurav said.

According to the complaint lodged by the victim's family, it is alleged that the girl was sexually harassed and later threatened of dire consequences when she was returning home on Tuesday. She had been facing such harassment from the accused for the past few days.

After returning home, the victim attempted suicide by consuming poison and has been rushed to hospital.

In another incident, a minor girl was raped at gunpoint by a youth at her house in a village under Bhopa police station in the district on Tuesday night.

According to SHO Deepak Chaturvedi, a case was registered against the youth who has been arrested.

The 16-year-old victim has been sent for a medical examination.

