Left Menu

Correctional Services saddened at lose of commissioner family in fire

In a statement, the department said the area commissioner, John Msimango, and his youngest daughter survived the inferno but sustained injuries.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:41 IST
Correctional Services saddened at lose of commissioner family in fire
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Correctional Services has expressed sadness at a fire incident that claimed the lives of the wife of the Umthatha area commissioner and two of his children.

The three lost their lives when the fire gutted their home on Tuesday evening in the Eastern Cape.

In a statement, the department said the area commissioner, John Msimango, and his youngest daughter survived the inferno but sustained injuries.

"Most devastatingly, the wife of the area commissioner and two children did not survive the inferno. Only the area commissioner and the youngest daughter managed to escape through the window.

Correctional Services said while the fire department managed to extinguish the flames, the three lives could not be spared as they had already succumbed to their injuries.

"The cause of the fire is not yet known at this stage and investigation will ensue as the SAPS and the fire specialist are already on-site," said the department.

Msimango and his daughter are currently in hospital

"Trauma counselling will be availed to staff members," the department added.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021