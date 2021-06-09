Left Menu

Guj: Man from Bihar held for rape, abduction of minor

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:39 IST
The Vadodara police have arrested a 20-year-old man hailing from Bihar for allegedly abducting and raping a minor girl belonging to a different religion, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused was taken into custody on Tuesday after he arrived at Gujarat's Vadodara airport along with the 15-year-old girl, he said.

He had lured the girl, a resident of Chhani area in Vadodara city, on the pretext of marrying her and then allegedly raped her multiple times since March this year, Chhani police station inspector R D Makwana said.

A probe into the case revealed the accused is a native of Darbhanga in Bihar and works as a mechanic in Ranoli area of Vadodara, he said.

The minor girl, who has studied till Class 10, got acquainted with the accused last year.

As per the FIR, the accused returned to Bihar during the lockdown last year. He came back to Vadodara a few months back and again contacted the minor girl, whose parents work as labourers. ''A week back, the accused promised to marry the girl and convinced her to accompany him to his native place. They both travelled in private luxury bus and reached Darbhanga after two days. After the girl's family complained about her abduction, we called the accused's family and asked them to immediately send both of them back,'' the official said.

As soon as the accused reached his native place with the girl, his family arranged their return air tickets to Vadodara as there was no train for three days. The accused was arrested soon after he arrived at the Vadodara airport on Tuesday, while the girl was counselled and later handed over to her family, the official said.

