High Court finds UK government acted unlawfully over contract

London's High Court has found Britain's government acted unlawfully when it gave a contract to a public relations firm which local media said was run by friends of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings.

The court agreed with a complaint that the awarding of the contract "gave rise to apparent bias and was unlawful" (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)