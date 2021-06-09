High Court finds UK government acted unlawfully over contract
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:45 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
London's High Court has found Britain's government acted unlawfully when it gave a contract to a public relations firm which local media said was run by friends of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former chief adviser, Dominic Cummings.
The court agreed with a complaint that the awarding of the contract "gave rise to apparent bias and was unlawful" (Writing by William Schomberg Editing by Estelle Shirbon)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- High Court
- Britain
- Boris Johnson
- London
Advertisement
ALSO READ
5 Additional judges appointed at Kerala High Court by President
WhatsApp files lawsuit in Delhi High Court against new IT rules
U’khand High Court slams govt over living conditions of Van Gujjars
WhatsApp files lawsuit in Delhi High Court against new IT rules
Johnson & Johnson asks high court to void $2B talc verdict