KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
KOLKATA,June.09(PTI): SILVER RDY(BAR) : 71,600.00 (71,600.00) PER KG.
SILVER RDY(PORTION) : 71,700.00 (71,700.00) PER KG.
Advertisement
GOLD(24-CARAT)RDY : 49,700.00 (49,600.00) PER 10 GMS.
GOLD(22-CARAT)RDY : 47,150.00 (47,050.00) PER 10 GMS.
HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) : 47,850.00 (47,750.00) PER 10 GMS.
---- PTI SAM SAM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement