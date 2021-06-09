KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

KOLKATA,June.09(PTI): SILVER RDY(BAR) : 71,600.00 (71,600.00) PER KG.

SILVER RDY(PORTION) : 71,700.00 (71,700.00) PER KG.

GOLD(24-CARAT)RDY : 49,700.00 (49,600.00) PER 10 GMS.

GOLD(22-CARAT)RDY : 47,150.00 (47,050.00) PER 10 GMS.

HALLMARKED GOLD(22-CT) : 47,850.00 (47,750.00) PER 10 GMS.

