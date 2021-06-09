Left Menu

HC seeks response from Delhi Police over former MLA Rambir Shokeen's bail application

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Delhi Police over an interim bail application filed by former Independent MLA Rambir Shokeen.

09-06-2021
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from the Delhi Police over an interim bail application filed by former Independent MLA Rambir Shokeen. Shokeen has sought interim bail on the grounds of seeking medical treatment.

A bench of Justice Rekha Palli while seeking a response from the Delhi Police, also asked the Delhi Police to verify the medical certificate and related documents submitted by him. The court slated the matter for June 21 for further hearing. The counsel appearing for the Delhi Police opposed the plea saying that his conduct is not satisfactory and he is declared a proclaimed offender twice.

Shokeen is the maternal uncle of known Gangster Neeraj Bawana. In 2016, a chargesheet had been filed by the Delhi Police against Shokeen as well as against Bawana and others in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The chargesheet was filed against Bawana, Shokeen and others, accusing them of running a crime syndicate and being involved in several "heinous crimes on a continuous basis" in Delhi-NCR. Shokeen was elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 2013 from Mundka area of North West Delhi. (ANI)

