Left Menu

Man arrested for strangling pregnant wife over suspicion of having illicit affair in outer Delhi

The woman was about two-months pregnant and a post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain further details, they said.The couple used to fight often as Dilshad, working at a gas stove manufacturing factory in Narela, suspected her of having an illicit relationship, police said.One of the relatives who visited them on Tuesday morning got to know about the incident and soon informed police, he said.A case was registered and the accused was taken into police custody, following which he confessed to killing his wife over suspicion of her having an affair, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 16:18 IST
Man arrested for strangling pregnant wife over suspicion of having illicit affair in outer Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for strangling his 20-year-old pregnant wife in outer Delhi's Narela area as he suspected her of an having illicit relationship, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on early Tuesday morning when the couple, married for around nine months, engaged in a fight. After killing her, accused Dilshad lied next to her body, a senior police officer said.

Police said the couple lived in a rented house in Narela here. The woman was about two-months pregnant and a post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain further details, they said.

The couple used to fight often as Dilshad, working at a gas stove manufacturing factory in Narela, suspected her of having an illicit relationship, police said.

One of the relatives who visited them on Tuesday morning got to know about the incident and soon informed police, he said.

A case was registered and the accused was taken into police custody, following which he confessed to killing his wife over suspicion of her having an affair, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021