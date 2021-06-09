Bahraich: Two policemen hurt in attack

Two policemen were injured after some drunkards allegedly attacked them with sticks on being asked to stop consuming liquor, an official said on Wednesday. ASP (Rural) Ashok Kumar said an FIR was lodged in this connection against five people, identified as Udayraj Singh, Chandan, Sarvjeet Singh, Ravi Singh and Ravi Pathak. Three of them have been arrested. The injured policemen are getting treatment at a hospital and their condition is stable, police said.

