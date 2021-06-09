Left Menu

We are protecting UK integrity in post-Brexit N.Ireland talks, says PM

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 17:02 IST
We are protecting UK integrity in post-Brexit N.Ireland talks, says PM
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was working to ensure the territorial and economic integrity of the United Kingdom when asked about the lack of progress in post-Brexit trade talks on Northern Ireland.

"What we're prioritising is the right and the ability of the people of Northern Ireland to have access, as they should, freely and uninterruptedly to goods and service from the whole of the UK," he told parliament.

"We are working to ensure that we protect the territorial and economic integrity of our country, that's what matters."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021