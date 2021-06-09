Police trace Delhi rapper who went missing after posting suicide note on social media
A 23-year-old city-based rapper, who had gone missing a week ago after posting a suicide note on social media, was traced by a team of Delhi Police on Wednesday, officials said.
- Country:
- India
A 23-year-old city-based rapper, who had gone missing a week ago after posting a suicide note on social media, was traced by a team of Delhi Police on Wednesday, officials said. Police said they received information that the rapper, Aditya Tiwari, was at his friend's house in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. A police team was sent to Jabalpur from where he was traced on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.
Tiwari is being brought back to the national capital where he will be questioned for his step, police said. His mother Deepa Dhingra had filed a kidnap case after he went missing, police had said here.
In her report, Dhingra, a Vasant Kunj-resident, said her son had been missing since Wednesday, they said.
She also mentioned in the report filed on Friday that he had posted a suicide note on Instagram and his phone was later found switched off, a senior police officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhingra
- Deepa Dhingra
- Delhi Police
- Jabalpur
- Atul Kumar Thakur
- Aditya Tiwari
ALSO READ
Wrestler Sushil Kumar seemed nervous, changed statements during interrogation: Delhi Police sources
2 Cong leaders get Delhi Police notices to join probe in 'Covid toolkit' case
Farmers' stir: Ahead of 'black day' protest, Delhi Police warns against gatherings during lockdown
Delhi Police invokes MCOCA against gangster Kala Jathedi
Toolkit row: Delhi Police notice to Cong leaders; Cong asks Twitter to take action on tweets of union ministers