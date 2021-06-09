Left Menu

UK concerned over lack of progress in N. Ireland talks with EU

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 17:40 IST
UK concerned over lack of progress in N. Ireland talks with EU
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain is concerned that substantive progress on resolving issues with Northern Ireland's post-Brexit arrangements had not been made in many areas, the government said on Wednesday after the latest round of talks with European Union negotiators.

"The UK is concerned that substantive progress has not yet been made in many areas," it said in a statement, listing issues including the movement of food, pet travel, and steel quotas.

"There is an urgent need for further discussions in order to make real progress, particularly to avoid disruption to critical supplies such as medicines."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021