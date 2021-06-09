SJM calls for concerted efforts to ascertain origin of coronavirus

RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) Wednesday called upon the scientific community and global leaders to make ''concerted efforts'' to ascertain the origin of novel coronavirus.

Claiming that many new research findings have revealed that the virus had originated from the laboratory of Wuhan Institute of Virology in China, it said the World Health Organization (WHO) has been studying the origin of the virus, ''but only symbolically''.

Advertisement

WHO has not been able to establish a clear link of the virus's origin to the Wuhan Institute since ''it is under immense pressure from China'', the SJM alleged.

''The WHO has lost its credibility... Swadeshi Jagran Manch calls upon the scientific community in India and the world as well as global leaders to make concerted efforts to reach the root of the issue of the origin of the virus, fix the responsibility of people or countries involved in the creation and spread of the virus, pave way for compensation of losses and ensure such a situation never arise again,'' it said in a statement.

Raising questions over the WHO findings on the origin of coronavirus, the SJM alleged that both world body and its chief Tedros Adhanam have been under ''suspicion'' since the beginning of this pandemic.

''Human Rights Watch director Ken Roth has said that the WHO is guilty of institutional complicity. He said this in reference to the WHO statement emanating from blind acceptance of the Chinese falsehood, when it ruled out human to human transmission of this virus in January 2020,'' the SJM said.

''Everyone has the right to know the origin of the virus which has caused havoc to the world and humanity in the last 15 months. Without knowing the source of the origin of the coronavirus, we can't solve this problem,'' it said, pitching for a ''fast-track enquiry'' into the origin of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)