Jharkhand under complete lockdown from June 12 to June 14
In order to combat COVID-19 pandemic, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown from June 12 at 5 pm till June 14 at 6 am, exempting essential services.
In order to combat COVID-19 pandemic, the Jharkhand government on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown from June 12 at 5 pm till June 14 at 6 am, exempting essential services. Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta informed that the government has extended the hours of operation for shops in the state, except Jamshedpur.
The shops will now be allowed to operate till 4 pm. The detail guidelines of the lockdown will be soon issued by the government.
The state has as many as 5,099 active cases presently, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
