Pandey assumes charge as election commissioner

Former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey assumed charge as an election commissioner on Wednesday.Pandey joins the Election Commission EC as the second election commissioner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:21 IST
Former Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Anup Chandra Pandey assumed charge as an election commissioner on Wednesday.

Pandey joins the Election Commission (EC) as the second election commissioner. The three-member body is headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar is the other election commissioner.

Pandey was appointed as an election commissioner on Tuesday.

Born on February 15, 1959, Pandey was a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer. During the span of about 37 years of service, he has worked in various ministries and departments at the Centre and his state cadre of Uttar Pradesh, an official statement said.

He will demit office in February 2024 on attaining the age of 65.

Pandey superannuated as the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary in August 2019. Prior to joining the EC, he served as a member of the National Green Tribunal Oversight Committee, Uttar Pradesh.

The state organised the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj and the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas when he was the chief secretary.

Earlier, Pandey served as as industrial development commissioner of Uttar Pradesh, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

