J&K LG inaugurates 500-bed Covid hospital formed by DRDO in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bed Covid hospital, established by Defence Research and Development Organisations DRDO at Khonmoh here. I acknowledge the hard work of DRDO officials, who have completed both the hospitals in a short span of time, adding 1000 additional beds to serve the people in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.Recently, the UT received 16 oxygen generation plants from Europe in a short span of three weeks.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated a 500-bed Covid hospital, established by Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) at Khonmoh here. After creating a makeshift hospital in Jammu, this is the second 500-bed hospital established by the DRDO in the union territory in the last 17 days. Housing all the requisite modern facilities, the centrally air-conditioned facility has the capacity for 375 beds with 24-hour oxygen connectivity and 125 ICU beds, out of which 25 are reserved for children. A 10-bed triage area has also been built in 100 square metres. The facility will fully start its operations once the trial-run is complete.

“My deepest gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for providing the necessary assistance and interventions in augmenting healthcare and medical facilities across J&K,” the LG said.

He noted that it was due to the Prime Minister’s personal intervention that J&K witnessed such large-scale capacity enhancement of the medical infrastructure.

The LG also lauded the DRDO for playing a key role in India's fight against COVID-19. “I acknowledge the hard work of DRDO officials, who have completed both the hospitals in a short span of time, adding 1000 additional beds to serve the people in Jammu and Kashmir”, he added.

Recently, the UT received 16 oxygen generation plants from Europe in a short span of three weeks.

