Swiss say Kremlin-linked businessman fighting extradition to U.S.

The case, first reported by Swiss-based news portal Gotham City which specialises in covering court cases and economic crime, has emerged ahead of the June 16 summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. The Swiss justice ministry said in a statement that Vladislav Klyushin was arrested in Valais canton on March 21.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:25 IST
A Kremlin-linked Russian businessman is fighting extradition to the United States following his arrest on a U.S. warrant issued over alleged insider trading, the Swiss justice ministry said on Wednesday. The case, first reported by Swiss-based news portal Gotham City which specializes in covering court cases and economic crime, has emerged ahead of the June 16 summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

The Swiss justice ministry said in a statement that Vladislav Klyushin was arrested in Valais canton on March 21. "Klyushin is accused, with accomplices, of insider trading in the tens of millions of dollars," the ministry statement said.

His lawyer in Geneva did not return phone calls seeking comment on the case. Klyushin owns M13, a Russian company that offers media monitoring as well as cyber-security services. Its website says its services are used by the Russian presidential administration and government.

The Swiss justice ministry decides extradition requests but they can be appealed to the Federal Criminal Court and Switzerland's highest court, the Federal Court. The Federal Court on May 20 rejected Klyushin's request to be released from custody in the Swiss town of Sion while he fights extradition, saying it saw no need to intervene in the case on procedural grounds.

