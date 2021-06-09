Left Menu

Noida: Man arrested for sharing girlfriend's objectionable photos, videos on social media

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:30 IST
Noida: Man arrested for sharing girlfriend's objectionable photos, videos on social media
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly sharing on Facebook and Instagram objectionable photos and videos of a college student he was in a relationship with, police said.

He also threatened to harm the woman when she confronted him, they said.

The woman, who lives in Bhangel village, informed the police following which an FIR was lodged at the Phase 2 police station on Tuesday, an official said.

''The woman told the police that she and the accused were in a relationship and he had posted objectionable photos and videos of her on Facebook and Instagram. When confronted by the woman, the accused threatened to harm her,'' a police spokesperson said.

The accused, who works with a private company and stays in the same neighbourhood as the woman, was on the run after the woman complained to the police but was caught near the Sector 82 cut on Wednesday, the official said.

The FIR has been lodged under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021