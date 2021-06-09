Left Menu

Goa: Russian national held for possessing drugs worth Rs 8.5 lakh

09-06-2021
Goa police on Wednesday arrested a Russian national for allegedly possessing drugs worth Rs 8.5 lakh at Morjim in North Goa, an official said.

Talking to PTI, Pernem police station inspector Jivba Dalvi said the arrest was made following a raid.

''Russian national Dmitry Boldov (41) was arrested at Morjim beach for possessing LSD and ganja. The drugs were immediately seized and the accused was taken into custody. The contraband is worth Rs 8,50,000 in the international market,'' he said.

An offence under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the accused, Dalvi added.

