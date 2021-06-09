Left Menu

BMC claim of completing pre-monsoon cleaning work exposed after heavy rains: Shelar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:55 IST
BMC claim of completing pre-monsoon cleaning work exposed after heavy rains: Shelar
  • Country:
  • India

As Mumbai roads and rail tracks got flooded in first monsoon rains on Wednesday, Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar said the BMC's claim of completing pre-monsoon work stands exposed and alleged massive irregularities in cleaning of nullahs, culverts, sewers and open drains in Mumbai in the last five years.

Shelar said the claim of the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) that 104 per cent work of cleaning nullahs, sewers and open drains has been done before the monsoon has been exposed after heavy rains caused water-logging in various parts of the city and flooding on rail tracks.

Every year more than Rs 150 crore is allocated for cleaning of nullahs, sewers and open drains in the city, the former minister said.

However, an ''unholy nexus” between contractors, the ruling party and officers has led to ''looting'' of Rs 1,000 crore from the civic exchequer in the last five years , he alleged.

''We have been demanding proof of silt taken out during the cleaning work, but the authorities have been backing contractors,'' he said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the BMC control room and spoke to civic commissioner I S Chahal and other officials after heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its adjoining areas and disrupted normal life.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021