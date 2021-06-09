65-year-old killed by robbers in UP’s Firozabad

The body of a 65-year-old man was found here with hilt marks near a jewellery store that was robbed by unidentified thieves, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Vikas Bazaar under Nagla Khangar police station late on Tuesday night.

The robbers allegedly killed Rahman Khan after they realised that he was awake when they committed the theft and thus, a witness to their crime, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Akhilesh Narayan said.

They attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled from the spot, the SP said, adding Khan’s body was sent for postmortem.

