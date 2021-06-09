65-year-old killed by robbers in UP’s Firozabad
- Country:
- India
The body of a 65-year-old man was found here with hilt marks near a jewellery store that was robbed by unidentified thieves, police said on Wednesday.
The incident occurred in Vikas Bazaar under Nagla Khangar police station late on Tuesday night.
The robbers allegedly killed Rahman Khan after they realised that he was awake when they committed the theft and thus, a witness to their crime, Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Akhilesh Narayan said.
They attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and fled from the spot, the SP said, adding Khan’s body was sent for postmortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Akhilesh Narayan
- Khan
- Rahman Khan
- Vikas Bazaar
- Rural
- Nagla Khangar
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Uttarakhand Police donates Rs 85,95,350 to CM Relief Fund
Covid-19: Jharkhand officials list 8,083 prisoners eligible for bail or parole to SC-appointed body
UP: Azam Khan's condition critical but under control, says hospital
Jharkhand extends lockdown-like restrictions with stricter provisions till June 3: official.
Cyclone Yaas: Rlys moves 680 tonnes of oxygen from Odisha, WB, J’khand