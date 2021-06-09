Left Menu

Woman dies under suspicious circumstances

Pujas parents told police that she had married Manoj Kumar around two years ago and her in-laws were harassing her. They told police that Pujas in-laws informed them that she died from coronavirus.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:01 IST
A woman died under suspicious circumstances at her house in Khedi Sarai village here on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, they have lodged a case on the complaint of her parents, who alleged that she was killed by her in-laws. Puja’s parents told police that she had married Manoj Kumar around two years ago and her in-laws were harassing her. They told police that Puja's in-laws informed them that she died from coronavirus.

