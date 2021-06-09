Court dismisses Sushil Kumar's plea for high protein diet, special supplements in prison

By Sushil Batra Delhi's Rohini Court on Wednesday dismissed wrestler Sushil Kumar's petition seeking a high protein diet and special supplements in prison.

Kumar is currently in judicial custody as the prime accused in the Sagar Dhankar murder case. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Satvir Singh Lamba in the order said the alleged special foods and supplements appear to be only the desires and wishes of the accused/applicant and are not in "any manner the essential need or necessity" for him.

"Hence, the prayer of the accused/applicant in the present application is not maintainable. Accordingly, the present application is hereby dismissed," the order said. Advocate Pradeep Rana, appearing for Kumar, while arguing for the application said, "The future carrier of accused/applicant in wrestling directly depends on his physical strength and physique, without which he cannot sustain and sought permission to allow special foods and supplements to the accused, which contain protein, Omega-3 capsules, jointment capsules, Pre-workout C4, Hyde, Multivitamin GNC, Exercises Bands among other things."

Earlier, the court had remanded Kumar to judicial custody and rejected the Delhi Police plea seeking extension of his Police custody in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl matter leading to the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar. The 38-year-old wrestler, Kumar, a prime suspect in the murder case and his associate Ajay Bakkarwala were arrested by a team of Special Cell, Delhi Police on Sunday in the Mundka area of the national capital.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Kumar and others in the case. Earlier, a Delhi Court dismissed an anticipatory bail application filed by Kumar in connection with the case.

According to Delhi Police, Kumar had been on the run trying to evade his arrest. He had crossed the borders of as many as seven states and union territories in the past 18 days. He also constantly changed his SIM cards in an effort to avoid arrest, informed the Delhi Police. An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 in which some wrestlers were injured and they had to be admitted to a hospital. Sagar, being one of them, died during treatment. (ANI)

