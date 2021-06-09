Russia says few outstanding issues left to agree for revival of Iran deal -RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:08 IST
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Wednesday there were few outstanding issues left to resolve in talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal and that there were no longer any insurmountable obstacles left, the RIA news agency reported.
World powers have been negotiating in Vienna with Iran and the United States to revive the 2015 deal, under which Tehran agreed to curbs on its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of international sanctions.
