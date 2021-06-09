MP:Three arrested for fraudulently withdrawing money from ATMs

Police in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city has arrested three persons including an engineering student for withdrawing money by tampering with ATMs across several states, a senior official said on Wednesday. The accused, who targeted ATMs manufactured or installed by a particular company, were arrested from Garha locality of Jabalpur city on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sidartha Bahuguna told reporters.

ATM cards, a car, Rs 65,000 in cash, screw drivers and similar tools and two mobile phones were seized from their possession, he said.

The arrested men were identified as Vijay Yadav (25) who is an engineering student, Gagan Katiyar (23), both residents of Kanpur; and Ajit Kumar Singh (40), a resident of Varanasi.

The racket came to light after an employee of a software firm which provided service to these ATMs lodged a complaint with Sanjeevni Nagar police station, he said.

The complainant said he received a message on his mobile phone on the morning of June 1 about a technical snag at an ATM at Gulawa Chowk in Garha locality, the SP said.

When he reached the spot, he saw a man was withdrawing cash by inserting a screwdriver in the machine and using a `chimti' (clamp) . Seeing him, the man ran away while two men sitting in a car a little distance away also drove off, he told police.

It was subsequently found that Rs 77,000 in total had been withdrawn from the ATM through nine transactions which did not reflect in debit records. The accused were arrested with the help of a sketch drawn on the basis of information provided by the complainant, the police officer said.

Probe revealed that the accused took ATM cards of friends or relatives to commit the crime. They also took ATM cards from poor labourers by paying them Rs 500-1,000. The cards were used for only activating an ATM, and cash was taken out by using tools such as screwdriver and clamp.

The trio confessed to have withdrawn money from ATMs of the same company in this way in Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, the SP said.

The city police were contacting the police in other states to conduct further probe, he added.

