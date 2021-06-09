Left Menu

Two killed in shootout between STF, goons in Kolkata's Newtown

A shootout occurred at a residential complex in Newtown area of West Bengal's Kolkata between Special Task Force (STF) and a few unidentified goons from Punjab, the police said.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:18 IST
Visuals from the spot. (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
According to the sources, two persons have been killed and one police personnel has been injured. CID and police team are at the spot.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

