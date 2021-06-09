Two killed in shootout between STF, goons in Kolkata's Newtown
A shootout occurred at a residential complex in Newtown area of West Bengal's Kolkata between Special Task Force (STF) and a few unidentified goons from Punjab, the police said.
According to the sources, two persons have been killed and one police personnel has been injured. CID and police team are at the spot.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
