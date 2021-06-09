2 Indians arrested in Nepal for illegally carrying more than Rs 30 lakhs
PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:35 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
Two Indians were arrested in southern Nepal on Wednesday for illegally carrying more than 30 lakhs Indian currency notes, police said.
Bananti Kumar Kalwar, 22, and Suraj Kalwar, 20, were arrested from Rautahat district in southern Nepal along with an undisclosed source of Indian Rs 30.76 lakhs.
Advertisement
They could not disclose proper source of the money they were bringing into Nepal from India, according to a police statement.
Police said that they have started further investigation into the matter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bananti Kumar Kalwar
- Nepal
- Rautahat
- Indians
- Indian
- India
- Suraj Kalwar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nepal urges US for 'priority' on Covid-19 vaccines
Expelled CPN-UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal accuses Oli of patronising brokers, mafias
Expelled CPN-UML leader Madhav Kumar Nepal accuses Oli of patronising brokers, mafias
Nepal opens fifth diplomatic mission in China
Nepal SC to hear writ petitions against House dissolution on May 27 and 28