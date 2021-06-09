Left Menu

2 Indians arrested in Nepal for illegally carrying more than Rs 30 lakhs

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:35 IST
  • Nepal

Two Indians were arrested in southern Nepal on Wednesday for illegally carrying more than 30 lakhs Indian currency notes, police said.

Bananti Kumar Kalwar, 22, and Suraj Kalwar, 20, were arrested from Rautahat district in southern Nepal along with an undisclosed source of Indian Rs 30.76 lakhs.

They could not disclose proper source of the money they were bringing into Nepal from India, according to a police statement.

Police said that they have started further investigation into the matter.

