Semi-decomposed body of 75-year-old man found in west Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:42 IST
The body of a 75-year-old man in a semi-decomposed condition was recovered from a drain in Paschim Vihar area on Wednesday, three days after he went missing from his home in west Delhi, police said.

The deceased, Chinna Tambi, a resident of Raghubir Nagar in west Delhi went missing from his home on June 6, they said.

The police said a missing report was lodged by his grandson on June 7 and accordingly efforts were initiated to trace him.

''On Wednesday, we received information about a body lying inside a drain in the jurisdiction of Paschim Vihar east. The body was found to be in semi-decomposed condition and was taken out of the drain and eventually identified by the family members as Chinna Tambi,'' a senior police officer said.

The officer said no apparent assault marks were seen on the body and statements of family members and enquiry done do not reveal any foul play.

