Andhra Pradesh logs 8766 new Covid cases, 67 deaths

With 8,766 new cases, Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally has reached 17,79,773 on Wednesday, according to the state health department. As many as 67 people succumbed to the virus in the state, taking the toll to 11,696.The active cases in the state stand at 1,03,995.

The total number of recoveries has reached 16,64,082 as the state witnessed 12,292 new recoveries. As many as 93,511 samples are tested in the state in the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, Chittoor district has reported 11 COVID-19 deaths, followed by East Godavari and Visakhapatnam with 7 each. The ongoing COVID-induced curfew in Andhra Pradesh which was in force till June 10 was extended till June 20, announced Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday.

The curfew relaxation timings were also changed to 6 am to 2 pm after June 10. During a review meeting held on the prevailing COVID-19 situation and vaccination in the state, the Chief Minister said the working hours of government offices would be from 8 am to 2 pm from June 10 and directed the officials to be on high alert, though the cases were coming down.

He said precautionary measures should be taken till the positivity rate is decreased and the situation is under control. (ANI)

