Couple dies by suicide

Mangaluru, June 9 (PTI): A middle-aged couple died allegedly by suicide early Wednesday, police sources said.

The deceased have been identified as Suresh (62) and wife Vani (55), the sources said.

Advertisement

The body of Suresh was found in a well near the house while Vani was found hanging in the house, they said.

She was working as a clerk in a private college.

Financial stress is suspected to have driven the couple to suicide.

A suicide note has been recovered from the house, the sources said.

Police have registered a case.

PTI MVG NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)