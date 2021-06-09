Mexico hails new phase of relations with U.S. after Harris visit

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that Mexico is in a completely new phase of relations with the United States, a day after meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Mexico City.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Lopez Obrador, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said that U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas would come to Mexico on June 14 for talks about the gradual reopening the U.S.-Mexico border.

Advertisement

The Mexican government's discussions with Mayorkas would be held on June 15, Ebrard said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)