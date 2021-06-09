Left Menu

Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension ?

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:16 IST
Is a woman in live-in-relationship entitled to pension ?
  • Country:
  • India

Is a woman having a live-in relationship with a man, entitled to his retirement and pension benefits after his death and following the demise of his legally wedded wife, who is none other than her own sister? This question has been raised in the Madras High Court and a single judge has referred the matter to a larger bench for adjudication.

S Kaliyaperumal, working in TANGEDCO (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, state-run electricity monolith) in Kumbakonam, married Susila and she was declared as his nominee in official records.

As she was suffering from cancer, she permitted her sister Malarkodi to marry her husband and all the three were living under one roof with their three sons and three daughters.

Susila later died and her husband applied for making Malarkodi as the legal nominee in 2015 and his sons and daughters had also consented to make Malarkodi the nominee.

Before the electricity corporation effected the change, Kaliyaperumal too died the same year.

But, the TANGEDCO did not take any decision. Hence, the present writ petition from Malarkodi.

Justice S Vaidyanathan, before whom the petition came up for hearing recently, observed that the matter has to be referred to a larger bench to arrive at a finality.

Due to continued live-in relationship, whether a woman attains the status of a wife to get pensionary and other terminal benefits due to the deceased person were among the issues that needed to be looked into, the judge said pointing out women are to be respected and protected.

The registry was directed to place the matter before the Chief Justice to constitute a bench for deciding the issue.PTI COR VGN BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021