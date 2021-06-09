Left Menu

HC refuses to extend stay on arrest of ex-AIADMK minister

The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea from the counsel for AIADMK former minister M Manikandan, who was apprehending arrest following registration of a sexual harassment complaint from a Malaysia-based woman, to extend the operation of a direction of another judge directing the police to not arrest him till June 9.While entertaining the criminal original petition from Manikandan, seeking anticipatory bail and ordering notice to the parties, Justice R Subramanian on June 2 had adjourned the matter till June 9.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:18 IST
HC refuses to extend stay on arrest of ex-AIADMK minister
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea from the counsel for AIADMK former minister M Manikandan, who was apprehending arrest following registration of a sexual harassment complaint from a Malaysia-based woman, to extend the operation of a direction of another judge directing the police to not arrest him till June 9.

While entertaining the criminal original petition from Manikandan, seeking anticipatory bail and ordering notice to the parties, Justice R Subramanian on June 2 had adjourned the matter till June 9. Till then the petitioner should not be arrested, the judge had said.

When the advance bail application from Manikandan came up before Justice Abdul Quddhose today, the judge reserved his orders after listening to the extensive arguments of the respective counsel for Manikandan, the 32-year old woman complainant and the police department, with a direction to the parties to file their arguments in written form.

As the judge did not mention the date of delivery of judgment and anything about the extension of the earlier order not to arrest Manikandan, his counsel specifically prayed for a direction from him to instruct the All Women police in Adyar not to arrest him till then.

The judge, however, did not heed to the request.

Earlier, opposing grant of any relief to Manikandan, the counsel representing the police told the judge that the investigation was at the preliminary stage and that his arrest and interrogation in police custody was necessary. If let out, the former minister, a powerful person, is likely to tamper with the witnesses, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021