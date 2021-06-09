Belarus leader barely has say on Russia's military action in Belarus - U.S. envoy
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko barely has a say any longer about Russia's military actions in Belarus because of his dependence on Moscow, U.S. Ambassador to Belarus Julie Fisher said on Wednesday.
"It is Lukashenko, his willingness to increase dependency on Russia in every possible sphere, that has brought him to the point of being in no position, really, to barely have a say in what it is Russia would decide to do militarily," Fisher told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
