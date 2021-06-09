Left Menu

Five held for black marketing of black fungus drug

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:29 IST
Five people, including a medical shop owner and a nurse, were arrested for alleged black-marketing of a key drug used in the treatment of mucormycosis or 'black fungus' in Pimpri Chinchwad area in Pune district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The accused were selling a vial of Amphotericin B injection, used in the treatment of mucormycosis, for Rs 21,000 against the original price of Rs 7,814 a vial, and Bevacizumab injection, used in the treatment of COVID-19, for Rs 65,000 against its actual price of 54,000 a vial.

''We received information that some people were involved in black-marketing of the mucormycosis drug and were selling them at a higher price. Accordingly, one of the accused was contacted with the help of a decoy customer,'' said a police officer from Pimpri Chinchwad.

One of the accused offered to sell a vial of Amphotericin B at Rs 21,000, following which he was detained. ''During his interrogation, he spilled the names of others including a medical shop owner and a nurse,'' the officer said.

All five have been arrested under various sections of the IndiaPenal Code, the Drugs Prices Control Order and the Essential Commodities Act, the officer added.

