Left Menu

Cooperation among countries is "bridge" to achieve development: Chinese envoy

Cooperation among countries is the bridge to achieve development, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said on Wednesday, asserting no country alone can address many challenges facing mankind.To pursue beggar-thy-neighbour practice, conduct isolation and exclusion, and build small circles seeking zero-sum confrontation always failed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:38 IST
Cooperation among countries is "bridge" to achieve development: Chinese envoy
  • Country:
  • India

Cooperation among countries is the ''bridge'' to achieve development, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said on Wednesday, asserting no country alone can address many challenges facing mankind.

''To pursue beggar-thy-neighbour practice, conduct isolation and exclusion, and build small circles seeking zero-sum confrontation always failed. Only openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation are the right way forward for the mankind,'' the envoy said.

The ambassador was speaking at an online dialogue with the Confederation of Young Leaders and Students, according to the Chinese embassy.

''If development is the goal, cooperation is the bridge to get there,'' he said. Referring to the Covid crisis, Sun said the pandemic showed again that no country or nation can be safe in the face of the virus and that the destiny of mankind is more closely linked than ever.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021