Cooperation among countries is "bridge" to achieve development: Chinese envoy

Cooperation among countries is the ''bridge'' to achieve development, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said on Wednesday, asserting no country alone can address many challenges facing mankind.

''To pursue beggar-thy-neighbour practice, conduct isolation and exclusion, and build small circles seeking zero-sum confrontation always failed. Only openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation are the right way forward for the mankind,'' the envoy said.

Advertisement

The ambassador was speaking at an online dialogue with the Confederation of Young Leaders and Students, according to the Chinese embassy.

''If development is the goal, cooperation is the bridge to get there,'' he said. Referring to the Covid crisis, Sun said the pandemic showed again that no country or nation can be safe in the face of the virus and that the destiny of mankind is more closely linked than ever.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)