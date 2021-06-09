Rape accused arrested in J-K's Reasi

A man accused of rape was arrested in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The man, a resident of Thub Thanol-Arnas area, went underground in January after a 21-year-old woman accused him of kidnapping and repeated rape in custody, a police spokesman said.

Advertisement

He said his elder brother, the other accused in the case, was arrested soon after the commission of the crime but he could not be apprehended as he was changing his location in Shopian and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir.

However, Reasi police, by meticulously planning and coordinated efforts, finally managed to arrest the accused, the spokesman said.

He said the man was the 15th absconder arrested by Reasi police in the past one and a half months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)