52 kg poppy straw seized from truck in Jammu, driver held

A suspected drug peddler was arrested with 52 kg of poppy straw here on Wednesday, police said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:47 IST
52 kg poppy straw seized from truck in Jammu, driver held
A suspected drug peddler was arrested with 52 kg of poppy straw here on Wednesday, police said. The recovery of the contraband was made from a truck at Suketar in Jhajjar Kotli area on the outskirts of the city, a police official said. He said the truck driver, Mandeep Singh, a resident of Samba district, was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

