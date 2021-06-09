52 kg poppy straw seized from truck in Jammu, driver held
A suspected drug peddler was arrested with 52 kg of poppy straw here on Wednesday, police said. He said the truck driver, Mandeep Singh, a resident of Samba district, was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances NDPS Act.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A suspected drug peddler was arrested with 52 kg of poppy straw here on Wednesday, police said. The recovery of the contraband was made from a truck at Suketar in Jhajjar Kotli area on the outskirts of the city, a police official said. He said the truck driver, Mandeep Singh, a resident of Samba district, was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement