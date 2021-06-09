Left Menu

Frenchman charged with espionage in Central African Republic

The foreign ministry said in a statement last month that Quignolot's arrest had been politicised as part of an anti-French campaign. Tensions have mounted between France and its former colony as Paris battles Moscow for influence in the country.

Reuters | Bangui | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:54 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:54 IST
Frenchman charged with espionage in Central African Republic
  • Country:
  • Central African Republic

A French national has been charged with espionage in the Central African Republic, a month after he was arrested with a cache of weapons and ammunition at his home, the African nation's attorney general said on Wednesday. Police arrested Juan Remy Quignolot, 55, in May after finding weapons, military fatigues and foreign bank notes at his residence in the capital Bangui. Authorities accused him of having aided and trained rebel fighters since 2013.

The gold- and diamond-producing nation of 4.7 million people has seen repeated bouts of militia violence since 2013, including a civil war that ended in 2016, as well as election-related fighting earlier this year. "He is being charged with illegal possession of weapons of war and espionage," Central African Republic's Attorney General Eric Didier Tambo told Reuters.

Quignolot has denied the accusations. The French embassy in Bangui and France's foreign ministry were not immediately available to comment. The foreign ministry said in a statement last month that Quignolot's arrest had been politicised as part of an anti-French campaign.

Tensions have mounted between France and its former colony as Paris battles Moscow for influence in the country. France suspended aid and military support to the Central African Republic on Tuesday because of what it said was a failure by the government to stop "massive disinformation campaigns" against France that have targeted its officials.

France had previously provided CAR with 10 million euros ($12.18 million) in budgetary support and maintains a force of nearly 300 soldiers there. Moscow has ramped up military support in the Central African Republic, sending hundreds of military instructors to arm and train government troops to fend off the country's myriad rebel movements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021