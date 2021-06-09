HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL12 VIRUS-LD CASES India reports 92,596 fresh Covid infections; active case tally drops to 12,31,415 New Delhi: India reported 92,596 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 2,90,89,069, while the number of active cases dropped to 12,31,415, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Wednesday.

DEL2 CHOKSI-BAIL-COURT Mehul Choksi's bail hearing adjourned till June 11 New Delhi: The Dominica High Court has adjourned the bail hearing of fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi till June 11, local media reports stated.

Advertisement

DEL50 PRASADA-2NDLD BJP Congress leader Jitin Prasada joins BJP New Delhi: Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined the BJP on Wednesday, in a boost to the saffron party as it works to strengthen its social coalition ahead of assembly elections in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh early next year.

DEL77 LD FARMERS Agri minister Tomar says ready for talks; Farmer unions unmoved; Mamata Banerjee slams Centre New Delhi: With the talks between the Centre and the agitating farmer unions stalled since January, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday expressed readiness to resume the dialogue to resolve their objections to the agri laws, but no breakthrough was in sight as the unions remained adamant on their demand for a repeal of the three legislations and a legal guarantee on MSP.

DEL51 CAB-LD MSP Govt hikes paddy MSP by Rs 72 to Rs 1,940/qtl for 2021-22 New Delhi: The government on Wednesday raised the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy marginally by Rs 72 per quintal to Rs 1,940 per quintal for the 2021-22 crop year, while the rates of pulses, oilseeds and cereals were hiked substantially.

DEL70 PM-UNIVERSITY RANKINGS Efforts on to ensure more Indian institutions scale global excellence: PM Modi New Delhi: Efforts are underway to ensure more universities and institutions of India scale global excellence and support intellectual prowess among the youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday as he congratulated those figuring in the top-200 positions in QS World University Rankings 2022.

DEL47 CBI-LD-BANK CBI carries out searches in Yes Bank case New Delhi: The CBI has carried out searches at 14 locations in Delhi-NCR and three other cities after registering an FIR against Oyster Buildwell Private Ltd, Avantha group promoter Gautam Thapar and others for alleged diversion of over Rs 466 crore in Yes Bank during 2017-19, officials said.

DEL67 CONG-DEFECTIONS Sarma, Scindia and now Prasada, Cong continues to lose stalwarts New Delhi: The saga of defections in the Congress which began ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections continues unabated with 47-year-old former Union minister Jitin Prasada jumping ship on Wednesday, triggering speculation of further exits. DEL76 BIZ-LD VIRUS-BLACK FUNGUS-DRUG Govt allocates additional 1.7 lakh vials of Amphotericin-B to states, UTs: Gowda New Delhi: The government has allocated an additional 1.7 lakh vials of Amphotericin-B drug, used to treat black fungus infection, to states and union territories, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Wednesday. DEL23 VIRUS-VACCINE-DOSES Over 1.33 crore Covid vaccine doses still available with states: Centre New Delhi: More than 1.33 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories and over 3 lakh doses are in the pipeline and will be received by them within the next three days, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

BOM16 MH-MONSOON-2NDLDALL MUMBAI Streets, rail tracks flooded in Mumbai as monsoon arrives with a bang Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday, causing flooding on roads and rail tracks and disrupting suburban train services as the south-west monsoon arrived in the city with a bang, while the MeT department issued an alert for more downpour.

LEGAL LGD5 DL-HC-FERTILISER-MP Fertiliser scam: HC to hear on June 11 RJD MP Amarendra Dhari Singh’s plea challenging remand order New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday said it will hear on June 11, a plea by RJD Rajya Sabha MP Amarendra Dhari Singh, arrested in a money laundering case related to an alleged fertiliser scam, challenging trial court’s order granting his 10-day custody to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). LGD11 DL-COURT-ISIS Forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' inside Tihar, 'ISIS man' tells court New Delhi: An alleged ISIS member arrested for planning suicide attacks and serial blasts across the country, approached a Delhi court on Wednesday claiming that he was beaten up by other inmates in Tihar jail and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. FOREIGN FGN42: US-CHINA-SENATE-LDALL BILL Washington/Beijing: The US Senate has passed a rare bipartisan legislative package aimed at improving the country's economic competition with China by investing billions of dollars in science and technology and holding Beijing accountable for its predatory tactics.

FGN8 VIRUS-US-INDIA-VACCINES-LD LAWMAKERS India strategic ally of US, needs America's help in fighting COVID-19: top lawmakers Washington: India is a strategic ally of the US and it needs America's help in its ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, top lawmakers here have said, urging the Biden administration to share the extra vaccines with New Delhi. By Lalit K Jha FGN22 QATAR-JAISHANKAR EAM Jaishankar meets Qatari NSA; thanks him for support in India’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic Doha: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Qatar's National Security Advisor Mohamed Bin Ahmed Al Mesned and thanked him for the Gulf nation's support and solidarity in India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

MA MA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)