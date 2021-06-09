30-year-old constable commits suicide
A 30-year-old constable allegedly ended his life on Wednesday morning by hanging himself from a tree, police said. In a statement, police said around 4 am on Wednesday, Sachin Kumar, a constable of 2015 batch, ended his life by hanging himself from a tree using a cloth. Police said the constable was a habitual alcoholic and this led to frequent disputes with his wife and in-laws. Police said prima facie it seems that he committed suicide due to family tension. His family members have been informed and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Kotwali police station SHO Subhash Katheria said reasons of suicide are being ascertained. The wife of the constable was for the past three months living at her parents' place.
