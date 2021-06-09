Left Menu

30-year-old constable commits suicide

A 30-year-old constable allegedly ended his life on Wednesday morning by hanging himself from a tree, police said. In a statement, police said around 4 am on Wednesday, Sachin Kumar, a constable of 2015 batch, ended his life by hanging himself from a tree using a cloth.

PTI | Etah | Updated: 09-06-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 21:06 IST
30-year-old constable commits suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old constable allegedly ended his life on Wednesday morning by hanging himself from a tree, police said. In a statement, police said around 4 am on Wednesday, Sachin Kumar, a constable of 2015 batch, ended his life by hanging himself from a tree using a cloth. Police said the constable was a habitual alcoholic and this led to frequent disputes with his wife and in-laws. Police said prima facie it seems that he committed suicide due to family tension. His family members have been informed and the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Kotwali police station SHO Subhash Katheria said reasons of suicide are being ascertained. The wife of the constable was for the past three months living at her parents' place.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021