Martial arts instructor held with counterfeit notes in Indore

A martial arts instructor, who allegedly took to printing fake currency notes after losing his job during the second wave of COVID-19, was arrested on Wednesday and counterfeit bills with a face value of Rs 2.53 lakh were recovered from his possession, an official said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Manish Kapuria told reporters that the accused, arrested on a tip- off, has been identified as Rajratan Tayde (25), who already faces multiple criminal cases.

He said Tayde, who has studied till 12th standard, is a martial arts instructor by profession and was working in a club located on Kesarbagh Road here before the COVID-19-induced curfew came into force during the second wave of the pandemic.

Kapuria said, ''During the lockdown, Tayde lost his job. Later, he started printing fake notes in his house with the help of a laptop, scanner and printer.” He said counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 2.53 lakh were recovered from the possession of the accused. The DIG said the counterfeit notes were in the denominations of Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 and most of them had the same serial number.

Kapuria said Tayde had allegedly circulated fake notes of Rs 100 among labourers, villagers, shopkeepers, vegetable vendors and street vendors in the last one month.

He said three criminal cases related to assault, intimidation, extortion and truck theft have already been registered against the accused in the city.

A detailed investigation was underway in the fake currency note case, the police officer added.

