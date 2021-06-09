European Commission joins Czech case against Poland's Turow coal mine

The European Commission will take part in the Czech Republic's lawsuit against Poland at Europe's highest court over the expansion of the Polish Turow coal mine near the countries' border, a Commission spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"I can now confirm that the Commission has today submitted its request to intervene before the Court of Justice of the EU in Case C-121/21 Czechia v Poland," the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)