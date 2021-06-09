Left Menu

European Commission joins Czech case against Poland's Turow coal mine

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 09-06-2021 21:18 IST
The European Commission will take part in the Czech Republic's lawsuit against Poland at Europe's highest court over the expansion of the Polish Turow coal mine near the countries' border, a Commission spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"I can now confirm that the Commission has today submitted its request to intervene before the Court of Justice of the EU in Case C-121/21 Czechia v Poland," the spokesperson said.

