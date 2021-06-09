U.S. says Iran nuclear talks to resume over the weekend
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 21:31 IST
Negotiations between Iran and the world powers on how to revive the 2015 nuclear accord will resume over the coming weekend, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday, adding that the June 18 Iranian presidential election was a complicating factor on the talks.
Speaking at a virtual event organized by the German Marshall Fund, Sherman said while 'a lot of progress' has been made, it would not be possible to know if there is an agreement until the last detail is nailed down.
