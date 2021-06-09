Left Menu

Nightlife circuits, public plazas among plans outlined for heritage sector in Delhi Master Plan

This will provide numerous benefits across all three goals of the plan with better walkability, public life, social cohesion, health, creativity and boost local businesses, retail, cultural economies, the draft said.The plan gives provisions for undertaking eco-sensitive rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplains and strategies for creating greenways along buffers of drains.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 21:33 IST
Nightlife circuits, public plazas among plans outlined for heritage sector in Delhi Master Plan
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@official_dda)
  • Country:
  • India

Nightlife circuits, integrating location of heritage assets with GIS based system, public plazas and cultural hubs are among the plans outlined for heritage sector in the Master Plan 2041 by the DDA.

According to the plan, location of all heritage assets that are maintained by respective agencies shall be integrated with the GIS based Delhi Spatial Information System. The list of the heritage assets shall be updated every five years in order to assess their condition and take the necessary steps towards conservation. The plan by the DDA aims to significantly address issues of safety, encroachment and lack of infrastructure associated with public spaces to foster a vibrant public realm in the city. ''This will provide numerous benefits across all three goals of the plan with better walkability, public life, social cohesion, health, creativity and boost local businesses, retail, cultural economies,'' the draft said.

The plan gives provisions for undertaking eco-sensitive rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplains and strategies for creating greenways along buffers of drains. ''This will encourage sensitively designed new public spaces alongside water bodies in areas that were previously neglected,'' it said. ''Cultural hotspots such as Shahjahanabad, the Central Vista and India Gate lawns, Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, Mehrauli, etc. are places of intense public activity, attracting locals as well as tourists. Other specific hubs with a concentration of socio-cultural activities shall be identified (like Mandi House, Lodhi Institutional Area and Art precinct, Dilli Haat, Dastakaar Haats),'' it added.

Efforts shall be made to improve the public realm in and around such sites. The plan promotes development of privately owned public spaces (POPs) that shall remain private property and be maintained by the owner or developer, but provide open public access during regulated hours at ground or elevated levels within buildings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021